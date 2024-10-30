Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $112.21. 350,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.62.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

