Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Get Crocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CROX

Crocs Trading Down 19.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.65.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Crocs by 8,437.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after buying an additional 180,555 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 142,944 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth $19,598,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Crocs by 73.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 300,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $13,483,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.