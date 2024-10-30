Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCAP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Capital BDC

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCAP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $676.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 61.09%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.