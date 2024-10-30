Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 9,867 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,829,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,385,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 500,751 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,055,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 232,222 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,560,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 306,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $26.50.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

