Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 3,419 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,025 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $476,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 429,983 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 102.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $472.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

