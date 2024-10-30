Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

XAR opened at $159.04 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $112.20 and a 1-year high of $164.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

