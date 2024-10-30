Creekmur Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

