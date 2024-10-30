Creekmur Asset Management LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 0.5% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.19.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $301.80 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $237.35 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

