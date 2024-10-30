Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases 795 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

IVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

