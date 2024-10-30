Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $30,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 110,734 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 660,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after buying an additional 94,817 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 373,635 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 296,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period.

SLYG opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.61. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

