Craig Hallum Increases Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $99.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SKY. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.06. 5,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $101.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $7,212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,267,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $256,993.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,780.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $7,212,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,267,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,636 shares of company stock worth $14,582,253 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 41.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

