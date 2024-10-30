Cove Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cove Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,125.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 236,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.74. 1,600,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,433,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

