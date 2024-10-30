Coty (COTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Coty has set its FY25 guidance at $0.54-$0.57 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Coty Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:COTY opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Coty Company Profile
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
