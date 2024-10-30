Coty (COTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Coty has set its FY25 guidance at $0.54-$0.57 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coty Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

