Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $886.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $543.64 and a 12-month high of $923.83. The firm has a market cap of $393.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $892.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $842.45.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $11,238,510 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $894.57.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

