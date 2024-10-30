Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Get Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Corning has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Corning by 545.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.