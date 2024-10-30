Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Connect Biopharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

NASDAQ:CNTB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,950. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Connect Biopharma stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Connect Biopharma worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Featured Stories

