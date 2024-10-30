Comparing Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dime Community Bancshares and Omni Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 2 1 3.00 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.35%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

75.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 9.98% 6.58% 0.54% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Omni Financial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $339.86 million 3.54 $96.09 million $1.78 17.33 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Omni Financial Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, the company invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, it offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; federal deposit insurance corporation insurance; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services for small and medium sized businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Omni Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

