Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 12.6% in October

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 66,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,414. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.