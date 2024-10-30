Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $175.00, with a volume of 732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.74.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $69,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

