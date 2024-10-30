Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of CMHF opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Community Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans.

