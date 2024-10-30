Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
Community Heritage Financial Price Performance
Shares of CMHF opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Community Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.
About Community Heritage Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Community Heritage Financial
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Financial Stocks Holding Firm Near Highs: 2 Key Players to Watch
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Upwork Fortifies Profitability Plan With Raised Q3 Forecasts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 2 Small Modular Reactor Stocks Racing to Power AI Data Centers
Receive News & Ratings for Community Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.