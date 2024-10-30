Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cofinimmo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CFMOF opened at C$62.43 on Wednesday. Cofinimmo has a 12 month low of C$58.00 and a 12 month high of C$81.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.38.
About Cofinimmo
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cofinimmo
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- These 3 Dividend ETFs Are Beating the Market in 2024
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High Short Interest Still Near Their 52-Week Highs
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Financial Stocks Holding Firm Near Highs: 2 Key Players to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Cofinimmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cofinimmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.