Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cofinimmo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CFMOF opened at C$62.43 on Wednesday. Cofinimmo has a 12 month low of C$58.00 and a 12 month high of C$81.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.38.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.2 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants.

