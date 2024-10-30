Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. Approximately 7,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.
Cobalt 27 Capital Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.36.
Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile
Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.
