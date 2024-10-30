CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Holdings Lowered by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 596,472 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.19% of CNA Financial worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 570,172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 570.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 529,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 450,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,247,000 after buying an additional 334,463 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 786.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at $6,093,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. 22,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,832.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,151 shares of company stock worth $2,449,311. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

