Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 363,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 288,461 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 859,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 172,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 529,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,997. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

