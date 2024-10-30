Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 243.20 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.31), with a volume of 65227688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.60 ($3.59).
A number of analysts recently commented on CBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.91) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.86) to GBX 620 ($8.04) in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 556.60 ($7.22).
In other news, insider Michael N. Biggs bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £14,560 ($18,882.12). Insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
