Citigroup Raises Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $220.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the aerospace company's stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Leidos's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,575 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Leidos by 1,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 24,194.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 377,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,459,000 after purchasing an additional 375,495 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,942,000 after purchasing an additional 303,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Leidos by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 300,486 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

