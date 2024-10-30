Citigroup Increases Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $97.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.17% from the company’s current price.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $74.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte



Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

