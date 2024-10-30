CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 94,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CISO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,556. CISO Global has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. CISO Global had a negative net margin of 57.09% and a negative return on equity of 229.89%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

