CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from $208.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

RSG traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.73. 618,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.91 and its 200 day moving average is $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,760,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

