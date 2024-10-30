Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU) Short Interest Down 26.7% in October

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCIXU traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth $24,772,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the second quarter worth about $17,692,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,252,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,099,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,091,000.
About Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman
We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.