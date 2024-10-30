Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU) Short Interest Down 26.7% in October

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCIXU traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth $24,772,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the second quarter worth about $17,692,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,252,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,099,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,091,000.

About Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.