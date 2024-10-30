Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE CMG traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.35. 11,897,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,922,522. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.