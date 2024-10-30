China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,405 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,758,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

