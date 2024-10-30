China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merus were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Merus by 813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 957,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,682,000 after buying an additional 853,060 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,294,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,940,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 466,112 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. Merus has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative net margin of 476.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 million. Research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merus from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

