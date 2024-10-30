China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $483,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,894,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,752.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $483,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,894,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,752.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 116,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $511,128.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,973,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,202,896.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 868,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 0.44. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

