China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 2,556.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,626,000. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 508.2% in the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 744,419 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,099,000. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,816,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

