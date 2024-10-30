China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 111.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,161,779,000 after purchasing an additional 487,191 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of INTC opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

