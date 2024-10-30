China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.
China Merchants Port Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
China Merchants Port Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
About China Merchants Port
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.
