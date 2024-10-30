Childress Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

