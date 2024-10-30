Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 409 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 96,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 57,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

