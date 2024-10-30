Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 11,045 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 216.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 237,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,130 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FBCG opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

