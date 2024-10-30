Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Up 29.1% in October

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 72,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

