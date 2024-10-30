Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Stephens

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

