CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Short Interest Update

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CEROW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,700. CERo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
CERo Therapeutics Company Profile
