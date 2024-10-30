CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Short Interest Update

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEROW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,700. CERo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead development candidate is CER-1236, an autologous T cell therapy candidate for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.