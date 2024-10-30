Centuri (CTRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $760.55 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centuri to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centuri stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.93.

CTRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centuri from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

