Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.99, but opened at $90.24. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $91.76, with a volume of 239,728 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEU. Roth Mkm lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 176,431 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 53.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth $2,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $1,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.