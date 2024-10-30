Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 10.3 %

NYSE:LEU opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEU. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

