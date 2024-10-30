CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.740-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.15%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

