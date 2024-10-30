CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 3211456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,757,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,296,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 126,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 88,184 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

