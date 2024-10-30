Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Up 18.9% in October

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,170,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 21,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. Celsius has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $412,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 128.8% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 31.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 22.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $2,268,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

