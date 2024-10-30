CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CCCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

In other news, insider John Page Goodson sold 45,560 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $459,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at $885,951.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $324,349. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company's stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

